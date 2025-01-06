Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹992.5 and closed at ₹984.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1000.7 and a low of ₹967.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹58,201.94 crore, the stock is trading well above its 52-week low of ₹306.19, but below its 52-week high of ₹1063.4. The BSE recorded a volume of 60,824 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1070 k & BSE volume was 60 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1000.7 & ₹967.6 yesterday to end at ₹970.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend