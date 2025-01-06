Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -1.45 %. The stock closed at 984.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.35 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 992.5 and closed at 984.6. The stock reached a high of 1000.7 and a low of 967.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of 58,201.94 crore, the stock is trading well above its 52-week low of 306.19, but below its 52-week high of 1063.4. The BSE recorded a volume of 60,824 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1131 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1964 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1070 k & BSE volume was 60 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹984.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1000.7 & 967.6 yesterday to end at 970.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

