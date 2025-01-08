Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -1.85 %. The stock closed at 970.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 952.35 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened and closed at 925.5, maintaining its price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 975.65 and a low of 925.5. With a market capitalization of approximately 58,130.03 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1,063.4 and a low of 324.54. A total of 147,646 shares were traded on the BSE during the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:32 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹952.35, down -1.85% from yesterday's ₹970.3

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 952.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 938.43 and 987.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 938.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 987.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has declined by 0.41%, currently trading at 966.35. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant increase of 191.98%, reaching 966.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, standing at 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.7%
3 Months34.69%
6 Months78.64%
YTD1.7%
1 Year191.98%
08 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1987.33Support 1938.43
Resistance 21006.07Support 2908.27
Resistance 31036.23Support 3889.53
08 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 7.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2212
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1815 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1835 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1668 k & BSE volume was 147 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹925.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 975.65 & 925.5 yesterday to end at 970.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.