Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened and closed at ₹925.5, maintaining its price throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹975.65 and a low of ₹925.5. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹58,130.03 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,063.4 and a low of ₹324.54. A total of 147,646 shares were traded on the BSE during the day.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹952.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹938.43 and ₹987.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹938.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 987.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has declined by 0.41%, currently trading at ₹966.35. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a significant increase of 191.98%, reaching ₹966.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, standing at 23,707.90 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.7%
|3 Months
|34.69%
|6 Months
|78.64%
|YTD
|1.7%
|1 Year
|191.98%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|987.33
|Support 1
|938.43
|Resistance 2
|1006.07
|Support 2
|908.27
|Resistance 3
|1036.23
|Support 3
|889.53
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1045.0, 7.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹948.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1668 k & BSE volume was 147 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹975.65 & ₹925.5 yesterday to end at ₹970.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend