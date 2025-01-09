Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 09 Jan 2025, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 970.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 939.6 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 977.25 and closed at 970.30, experiencing a high of 977.25 and a low of 928.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 58,130.03 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1,063.40 and a low of 324.54, with a trading volume of 88,674 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 11.22% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2212
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1251 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1799 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1162 k & BSE volume was 88 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹970.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 977.25 & 928.35 yesterday to end at 939.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

