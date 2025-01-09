Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹977.25 and closed at ₹970.30, experiencing a high of ₹977.25 and a low of ₹928.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹58,130.03 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹324.54, with a trading volume of 88,674 shares on the BSE.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1045.0, 11.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹948.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1162 k & BSE volume was 88 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹977.25 & ₹928.35 yesterday to end at ₹939.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.