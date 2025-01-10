Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹942 and closed slightly lower at ₹939.6. The stock reached a high of ₹943.75 and a low of ₹891.4 during the day. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹53,892.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1,063.4 and a low of ₹324.54, with a trading volume of 80,181 shares on the BSE.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|930.95
|Support 1
|880.6
|Resistance 2
|962.15
|Support 2
|861.45
|Resistance 3
|981.3
|Support 3
|830.25
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1045.0, 16.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹948.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1103 k & BSE volume was 80 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹943.75 & ₹891.4 yesterday to end at ₹900.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.