Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 11 2024 13:35:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.30 0.63%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 803.55 0.44%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,282.85 -0.16%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 466.90 0.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 862.10 -0.63%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 11 Dec 2024, by 2.27 %. The stock closed at 976.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 999.05 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 978.05 and closed slightly lower at 976.90. The stock reached a high of 1025 and a low of 972 during the session. With a market capitalization of 58,522.55 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1063.40 and a low of 295.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 285,388 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 01:37:29 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1023.23 and 1003.28 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1003.28 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1023.23. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11031.22Support 11007.12
Resistance 21044.98Support 2996.78
Resistance 31055.32Support 3983.02
11 Dec 2024, 01:02:07 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services experienced a trading range today, with a low of 972 and a high of 1025. This volatility indicates investor activity and interest in the stock, reflecting potential market movements and sentiment surrounding the company.

11 Dec 2024, 12:52:38 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 472.34% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surged by 472.34% compared to the previous day, with the stock price reaching 1020, an increase of 4.41%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

11 Dec 2024, 12:36:28 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services recorded a high of 1018.55 and a low of 998.6 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 1009.6, suggesting a positive trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11023.23Support 11003.28
Resistance 21030.87Support 2990.97
Resistance 31043.18Support 3983.33
11 Dec 2024, 12:24:51 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days959.93
10 Days934.59
20 Days930.10
50 Days889.70
100 Days777.39
300 Days649.78
11 Dec 2024, 12:23:41 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

11 Dec 2024, 12:10:05 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹976.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1025 & 972 yesterday to end at 999.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue