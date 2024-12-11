Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹978.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹976.90. The stock reached a high of ₹1025 and a low of ₹972 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹58,522.55 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1063.40 and a low of ₹295.05. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 285,388 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1023.23 and 1003.28 in the past hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1003.28 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1023.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1031.22
|Support 1
|1007.12
|Resistance 2
|1044.98
|Support 2
|996.78
|Resistance 3
|1055.32
|Support 3
|983.02
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹972 and a high of ₹1025. This volatility indicates investor activity and interest in the stock, reflecting potential market movements and sentiment surrounding the company.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surged by 472.34% compared to the previous day, with the stock price reaching ₹1020, an increase of 4.41%. Trading volume is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services recorded a high of 1018.55 and a low of 998.6 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 1009.6, suggesting a positive trend.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1023.23
|Support 1
|1003.28
|Resistance 2
|1030.87
|Support 2
|990.97
|Resistance 3
|1043.18
|Support 3
|983.33
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|959.93
|10 Days
|934.59
|20 Days
|930.10
|50 Days
|889.70
|100 Days
|777.39
|300 Days
|649.78
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1025 & ₹972 yesterday to end at ₹999.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend