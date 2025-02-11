Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -2.79 %. The stock closed at 673.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 655.05 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 675 and closed slightly lower at 673.85. The stock reached a high of 676.85 and a low of 648.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 39,268.30 crore, the company’s shares experienced a trading volume of 94,645 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1,063.40, while the 52-week low is 325.80.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1801 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5032 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1706 k & BSE volume was 94 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹673.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 676.85 & 648.25 yesterday to end at 655.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

