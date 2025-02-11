Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹675 and closed slightly lower at ₹673.85. The stock reached a high of ₹676.85 and a low of ₹648.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹39,268.30 crore, the company’s shares experienced a trading volume of 94,645 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,063.40, while the 52-week low is ₹325.80.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 64.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1706 k & BSE volume was 94 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹676.85 & ₹648.25 yesterday to end at ₹655.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend