Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹655 and closed slightly higher at ₹655.05. The stock reached a high of ₹655 and a low of ₹626.85 during the session. The company boasts a market capitalization of ₹37,790.61 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹325.80. The BSE recorded a volume of 50,467 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 1.34%, currently trading at ₹621.95. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 41.63%, reaching ₹621.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 23050.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.0%
|3 Months
|-31.0%
|6 Months
|11.03%
|YTD
|-29.3%
|1 Year
|41.63%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|647.83
|Support 1
|619.33
|Resistance 2
|665.67
|Support 2
|608.67
|Resistance 3
|676.33
|Support 3
|590.83
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 46.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1632 k & BSE volume was 50 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹655 & ₹626.85 yesterday to end at ₹630.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend