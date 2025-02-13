Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 655.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645.80 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 635.95 and closed at 630.40. The stock reached a high of 659.15 and a low of 602.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 39,309.68 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 245,363. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1,063.40, while the 52-week low is 325.80, indicating significant volatility in the past year.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:39 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹645.80, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹655.95

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 645.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 618.43 and 674.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 618.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 674.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at 660.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have risen by 41.63% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.0%
3 Months-31.0%
6 Months11.03%
YTD-29.3%
1 Year41.63%
13 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1674.68Support 1618.43
Resistance 2694.92Support 2582.42
Resistance 3730.93Support 3562.18
13 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 40.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5013 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.17% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 245 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹630.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 659.15 & 602.75 yesterday to end at 655.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

