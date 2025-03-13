Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹590.90 and closed at ₹583.70, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹591.90 and a low of ₹576.15 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹34,794.79 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1063.40 and a low of ₹325.80, with a BSE volume of 54,272 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 589.1 & a low of 578.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 579.85 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 571.7 & 567.25 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|586.67
|Support 1
|575.57
|Resistance 2
|593.43
|Support 2
|571.23
|Resistance 3
|597.77
|Support 3
|564.47
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹591.90 & ₹576.15 yesterday to end at ₹578.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend