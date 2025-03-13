Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 583.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 578.70 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 590.90 and closed at 583.70, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 591.90 and a low of 576.15 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 34,794.79 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1063.40 and a low of 325.80, with a BSE volume of 54,272 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 589.1 & a low of 578.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 579.85 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 571.7 & 567.25 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1586.67Support 1575.57
Resistance 2593.43Support 2571.23
Resistance 3597.77Support 3564.47
13 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹583.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 591.90 & 576.15 yesterday to end at 578.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

