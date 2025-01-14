Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹866.65 and closed at ₹875.75, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹871.1 and a low of ₹816.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹49,515.39 crore, the company's stock continues to perform within its 52-week range, which is a high of ₹1063.4 and a low of ₹324.54. The BSE volume was 63,392 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1903 k & BSE volume was 63 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹871.1 & ₹816.8 yesterday to end at ₹824.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.