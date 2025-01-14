Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 14 Jan 2025, by -5.83 %. The stock closed at 875.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 824.7 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 866.65 and closed at 875.75, showing a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 871.1 and a low of 816.8 during the session. With a market capitalization of 49,515.39 crore, the company's stock continues to perform within its 52-week range, which is a high of 1063.4 and a low of 324.54. The BSE volume was 63,392 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1966 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1536 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1903 k & BSE volume was 63 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹875.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 871.1 & 816.8 yesterday to end at 824.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

