Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 16 Dec 2024, by -2.27 %. The stock closed at 1012.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 989.35 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 1010 and closed slightly higher at 1012.35. The stock reached a high of 1010 and a low of 974.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 59,319.59 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 1063.4 and a low of 295.05. The BSE reported a trading volume of 101,566 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11007.63Support 1972.28
Resistance 21025.97Support 2955.27
Resistance 31042.98Support 3936.93
16 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1040.0, 5.12% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1113
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2361 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 4.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 101 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹1012.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1010 & 974.05 yesterday to end at 989.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

