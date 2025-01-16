Explore
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2025, by -3.02 %. The stock closed at 894.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 867.35 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened and closed at 894.35, showing no price change. The stock reached a high of 914.65 and a low of 855. With a market capitalization of 51,723.74 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 76,294 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1,063.40, while the 52-week low is 325.80, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:18:25 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 2.17%, currently trading at 882.05. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 132.46%, reaching 882.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.19%
3 Months-4.7%
6 Months56.69%
YTD-9.51%
1 Year132.46%
16 Jan 2025, 08:49:13 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1900.33Support 1837.58
Resistance 2940.02Support 2814.52
Resistance 3963.08Support 3774.83
16 Jan 2025, 08:33:45 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 20.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2212
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Jan 2025, 08:17:04 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1603 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 86.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:03:55 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹894.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 914.65 & 855 yesterday to end at 867.35. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

