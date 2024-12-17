Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹998.2 and closed at ₹989.6, indicating a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1015.8 and a low of ₹986.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹59,661.18 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1063.4 and a low of ₹295.05. The BSE volume recorded was 72,994 shares.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹998.1, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹996
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹998.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹984.83 and ₹1014.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹984.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1014.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹996.35. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 228.33% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.49%
|3 Months
|32.37%
|6 Months
|51.24%
|YTD
|220.93%
|1 Year
|228.33%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1014.13
|Support 1
|984.83
|Resistance 2
|1029.47
|Support 2
|970.87
|Resistance 3
|1043.43
|Support 3
|955.53
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1040.0, 4.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹948.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1655 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2295 k
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1582 k & BSE volume was 72 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹989.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1015.8 & ₹986.85 yesterday to end at ₹996. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend