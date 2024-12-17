Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 996 per share. The stock is currently trading at 998.1 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 998.2 and closed at 989.6, indicating a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 1015.8 and a low of 986.85 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 59,661.18 crore, with a 52-week high of 1063.4 and a low of 295.05. The BSE volume recorded was 72,994 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:39 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹998.1, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹996

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 998.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 984.83 and 1014.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 984.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1014.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at 996.35. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 228.33% to reach this price. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.49%
3 Months32.37%
6 Months51.24%
YTD220.93%
1 Year228.33%
17 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11014.13Support 1984.83
Resistance 21029.47Support 2970.87
Resistance 31043.43Support 3955.53
17 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1040.0, 4.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1113
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1655 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2295 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1582 k & BSE volume was 72 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹989.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1015.8 & 986.85 yesterday to end at 996. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

