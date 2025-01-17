Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹868.2 and closed at ₹863.3, reflecting a slight decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹887.4 and a low of ₹797 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹47,903.33 crore, the stock's 52-week range stands between a high of ₹1063.4 and a low of ₹325.8. The BSE volume recorded was 256,789 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹863.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹887.4 & ₹797 yesterday to end at ₹799.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.