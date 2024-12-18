Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹996.35 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1014 and a low of ₹973.65, with a market capitalization of ₹59,151.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1063.4, while the 52-week low is ₹298.96. The trading volume on BSE for the day was 158,727 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹951.55 and a high of ₹989.90. This indicates a notable fluctuation within the session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the stock.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 128.10% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹954.7, reflecting a decrease of 3.05%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal the potential for further price decreases.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services reached a high of 961.3 and a low of 953.55 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 956.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider adjusting long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 952.6 and 947.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|959.02
|Support 1
|951.27
|Resistance 2
|964.03
|Support 2
|948.53
|Resistance 3
|966.77
|Support 3
|943.52
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|997.76
|10 Days
|978.85
|20 Days
|940.99
|50 Days
|913.97
|100 Days
|800.36
|300 Days
|663.44
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has broken the first support of ₹979.3 & second support of ₹969.4 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹951.8. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹951.8 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 117.59% greater than yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹955.3, reflecting a decrease of 2.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in value.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved within the range of 972.7 to 950.55 during the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 950.55 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 972.7.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has dropped by 2.57% today, now trading at ₹959.4, mirroring the trend seen among its peers. Companies like HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, 360 One Wam, and Tata Investment Corporation are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.35% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|4375.75
|-38.35
|-0.87
|4862.0
|2852.85
|93413.51
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|959.4
|-25.35
|-2.57
|1063.4
|298.96
|14295.76
|Nippon Life
|756.45
|-6.15
|-0.81
|816.05
|430.05
|47691.02
|360 One Wam
|1250.05
|-1.6
|-0.13
|1260.0
|591.6
|44864.29
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6693.2
|-48.95
|-0.73
|9744.4
|4013.35
|33864.45
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1040.0, 8.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹948.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surged by 248.71% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹961.4, reflecting a decrease of 2.37%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could suggest a potential further decline.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 976.15 & a low of 954.0 in the previous trading hour.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Today, Motilal Oswal Financial Services experienced a decline of 1.68%, bringing its share price down to ₹968.25. In comparison to its competitors, the performance is varied; while HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation are all seeing losses, 360 One Wam is witnessing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have moved slightly, with changes of 0.03% and -0.02% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|4378.0
|-36.1
|-0.82
|4862.0
|2852.85
|93461.54
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|968.25
|-16.5
|-1.68
|1063.4
|298.96
|14427.63
|Nippon Life
|759.95
|-2.65
|-0.35
|816.05
|430.05
|47911.68
|360 One Wam
|1260.4
|8.75
|0.7
|1260.0
|591.6
|45235.76
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6729.6
|-12.55
|-0.19
|9744.4
|4013.35
|34048.61
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has broken the first support of ₹979.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹969.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹969.4 then there can be further negative price movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 0.39%, currently trading at ₹980.95. Over the past year, the company’s shares have surged by 218.25%, reaching ₹980.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.08%
|3 Months
|31.85%
|6 Months
|49.04%
|YTD
|218.19%
|1 Year
|218.25%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1006.8
|Support 1
|979.3
|Resistance 2
|1024.4
|Support 2
|969.4
|Resistance 3
|1034.3
|Support 3
|951.8
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1378 k & BSE volume was 158 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1014 & ₹973.65 yesterday to end at ₹984.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend