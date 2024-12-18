Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:04 PM IST Trade
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -2.99 %. The stock closed at 984.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 955.3 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 996.35 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1014 and a low of 973.65, with a market capitalization of 59,151.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1063.4, while the 52-week low is 298.96. The trading volume on BSE for the day was 158,727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:04 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 951.55 and a high of 989.90. This indicates a notable fluctuation within the session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the stock.

18 Dec 2024, 12:51 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 128.10% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 128.10% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 954.7, reflecting a decrease of 3.05%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may signal the potential for further price decreases.

18 Dec 2024, 12:37 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services reached a high of 961.3 and a low of 953.55 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 956.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider adjusting long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 952.6 and 947.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1959.02Support 1951.27
Resistance 2964.03Support 2948.53
Resistance 3966.77Support 3943.52
18 Dec 2024, 12:26 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days997.76
10 Days978.85
20 Days940.99
50 Days913.97
100 Days800.36
300 Days663.44
18 Dec 2024, 12:12 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹955.3, down -2.99% from yesterday's ₹984.75

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has broken the first support of 979.3 & second support of 969.4 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 951.8. If the stock price breaks the final support of 951.8 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 117.59% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 117.59% greater than yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 955.3, reflecting a decrease of 2.99%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in value.

18 Dec 2024, 11:52 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved within the range of 972.7 to 950.55 during the last hour. Traders might look into rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 950.55 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 972.7. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1964.8Support 1956.2
Resistance 2969.8Support 2952.6
Resistance 3973.4Support 3947.6
18 Dec 2024, 11:21 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹960, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹984.75

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has broken the first support of 979.3 & second support of 969.4 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 951.8. If the stock price breaks the final support of 951.8 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:10 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has dropped by 2.57% today, now trading at 959.4, mirroring the trend seen among its peers. Companies like HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, 360 One Wam, and Tata Investment Corporation are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.35% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Asset Management Company4375.75-38.35-0.874862.02852.8593413.51
Motilal Oswal Financial Services959.4-25.35-2.571063.4298.9614295.76
Nippon Life756.45-6.15-0.81816.05430.0547691.02
360 One Wam1250.05-1.6-0.131260.0591.644864.29
Tata Investment Corporation6693.2-48.95-0.739744.44013.3533864.45
18 Dec 2024, 11:05 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1040.0, 8.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1113
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:51 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 248.71% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surged by 248.71% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 961.4, reflecting a decrease of 2.37%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could suggest a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 10:37 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 976.15 & a low of 954.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1972.7Support 1950.55
Resistance 2985.5Support 2941.2
Resistance 3994.85Support 3928.4
18 Dec 2024, 10:14 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:54 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Today, Motilal Oswal Financial Services experienced a decline of 1.68%, bringing its share price down to 968.25. In comparison to its competitors, the performance is varied; while HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation are all seeing losses, 360 One Wam is witnessing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have moved slightly, with changes of 0.03% and -0.02% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Asset Management Company4378.0-36.1-0.824862.02852.8593461.54
Motilal Oswal Financial Services968.25-16.5-1.681063.4298.9614427.63
Nippon Life759.95-2.65-0.35816.05430.0547911.68
360 One Wam1260.48.750.71260.0591.645235.76
Tata Investment Corporation6729.6-12.55-0.199744.44013.3534048.61
18 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹971.6, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹984.75

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has broken the first support of 979.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 969.4. If the stock price breaks the second support of 969.4 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 0.39%, currently trading at 980.95. Over the past year, the company’s shares have surged by 218.25%, reaching 980.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, rising to 24,336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.08%
3 Months31.85%
6 Months49.04%
YTD218.19%
1 Year218.25%
18 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11006.8Support 1979.3
Resistance 21024.4Support 2969.4
Resistance 31034.3Support 3951.8
18 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1040.0, 5.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1113
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1537 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2286 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1378 k & BSE volume was 158 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹996 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1014 & 973.65 yesterday to end at 984.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.