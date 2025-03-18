Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed today at 608.65, up 5.29% from yesterday's 578.05

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹576.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹575.95. The stock reached a high of ₹589 and a low of ₹575.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,830.86 crore, the company’s shares traded with a volume of 56,694 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹325.80.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 5.84% MF holding & 5.88% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.96% in to 5.84% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.34% in to 5.88% in quarter.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a ROE of 32.58% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.90% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 8.00% & 9.00% respectively.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 24.60% & a revenue growth of 24.93% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 71461.40 cr which is 1.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 51.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' share price has increased by 5.29% today, reaching ₹608.65, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 One WAM, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Asset Management Company
|3839.45
|93.3
|2.49
|4862.0
|3419.0
|81809.93
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|608.65
|30.6
|5.29
|1063.4
|356.21
|36595.55
|360 One Wam
|914.5
|60.35
|7.07
|1317.25
|642.35
|36190.42
|Nippon Life
|544.15
|2.95
|0.55
|816.05
|430.05
|34632.81
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6178.85
|72.3
|1.18
|8075.9
|5147.15
|31262.08
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services experienced a trading range today, with a low price of ₹581 and a high of ₹611.30. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹30.30 throughout the trading session, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment for the stock.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price closed the day at ₹608.65 - a 5.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 618.67 , 628.33 , 646.82. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 590.52 , 572.03 , 562.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 43.78% higher than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at ₹608.65, reflecting an increase of 5.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal potential further losses.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹608.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹599.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|589.84
|10 Days
|590.23
|20 Days
|601.44
|50 Days
|699.92
|100 Days
|821.29
|300 Days
|742.18
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surged by 54.58% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹606.20, reflecting an increase of 4.87%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal the potential for further price drops.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 607.5 & a low of 600.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|609.63
|Support 1
|602.13
|Resistance 2
|612.32
|Support 2
|597.32
|Resistance 3
|617.13
|Support 3
|594.63
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹602.75 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹599.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 62.70% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹602.30, reflecting a rise of 4.20%. Trading volume is a critical metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An upward price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a downward price trend with high volume could signal a further decrease in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 603.65 and 598.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 598.25 and selling near hourly resistance 603.65 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|603.77
|Support 1
|599.17
|Resistance 2
|606.33
|Support 2
|597.13
|Resistance 3
|608.37
|Support 3
|594.57
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹581 and a high of ₹604.30. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of market activity, reflecting investor sentiment and potential volatility within the stock on this trading day.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 75.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹601.15, reflecting a 4% rise. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 602.45 & a low of 597.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 600.23 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|603.65
|Support 1
|598.25
|Resistance 2
|605.75
|Support 2
|594.95
|Resistance 3
|609.05
|Support 3
|592.85
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|589.84
|10 Days
|590.23
|20 Days
|601.44
|50 Days
|699.92
|100 Days
|821.29
|300 Days
|742.18
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹600.85 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹599.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has experienced a trading volume that is 81.93% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹597.95, reflecting an increase of 3.44%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for continued upward movement, while a decline in price with elevated volume may suggest a further drop in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 603.13 and 591.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 591.43 and selling near hourly resistance 603.13 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|600.23
|Support 1
|594.33
|Resistance 2
|603.27
|Support 2
|591.47
|Resistance 3
|606.13
|Support 3
|588.43
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹585.47 & second resistance of ₹594.43 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹599.52. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹599.52 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw its share price increase by 3.16% today, reaching ₹596.30, while its competitors showed mixed performance. For instance, Nippon Life experienced a decline, whereas HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 One Wam, and Tata Investment Corporation all saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.07% and 1.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Asset Management Company
|3800.0
|53.85
|1.44
|4862.0
|3419.0
|80969.34
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|596.3
|18.25
|3.16
|1063.4
|356.21
|35853.0
|360 One Wam
|911.4
|57.25
|6.7
|1317.25
|642.35
|36067.74
|Nippon Life
|540.45
|-0.75
|-0.14
|816.05
|430.05
|34397.32
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6174.5
|67.95
|1.11
|8075.9
|5147.15
|31240.07
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surged by 87.26% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹596.70, reflecting a 3.23% increase. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume often indicates a robust upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further decreases in value.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 600.7 & a low of 589.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|603.13
|Support 1
|591.43
|Resistance 2
|607.77
|Support 2
|584.37
|Resistance 3
|614.83
|Support 3
|579.73
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' share price has increased by 2.34% today, reaching ₹591.55, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like HDFC Asset Management, 360 One Wam, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation are also experiencing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.78%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Asset Management Company
|3786.7
|40.55
|1.08
|4862.0
|3419.0
|80685.94
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|591.55
|13.5
|2.34
|1063.4
|356.21
|35567.4
|360 One Wam
|884.2
|30.05
|3.52
|1317.25
|642.35
|34991.33
|Nippon Life
|544.7
|3.5
|0.65
|816.05
|430.05
|34667.82
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6183.0
|76.45
|1.25
|8075.9
|5147.15
|31283.07
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹585.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹594.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹594.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' share price has increased by 2.91%, currently trading at ₹594.85. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 56.19%, reaching ₹594.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, standing at 22508.75 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.52%
|3 Months
|-36.0%
|6 Months
|-24.28%
|YTD
|-39.39%
|1 Year
|56.19%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|585.47
|Support 1
|571.42
|Resistance 2
|594.43
|Support 2
|566.33
|Resistance 3
|599.52
|Support 3
|557.37
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1275 k & BSE volume was 56 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹589 & ₹575.45 yesterday to end at ₹579.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend