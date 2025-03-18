Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed today at 608.65, up 5.29% from yesterday's 578.05

12 min read . 08:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 5.29 %. The stock closed at 578.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 608.65 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 576.35 and closed slightly lower at 575.95. The stock reached a high of 589 and a low of 575.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 34,830.86 crore, the company’s shares traded with a volume of 56,694 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of 1,063.40 and a low of 325.80.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Shareholding information

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 5.84% MF holding & 5.88% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.96% in to 5.84% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.34% in to 5.88% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:31 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a ROE of 32.58% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.90% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 8.00% & 9.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 24.60% & a revenue growth of 24.93% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 71461.40 cr which is 1.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 51.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:05 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' share price has increased by 5.29% today, reaching 608.65, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 One WAM, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Asset Management Company3839.4593.32.494862.03419.081809.93
Motilal Oswal Financial Services608.6530.65.291063.4356.2136595.55
360 One Wam914.560.357.071317.25642.3536190.42
Nippon Life544.152.950.55816.05430.0534632.81
Tata Investment Corporation6178.8572.31.188075.95147.1531262.08
18 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services experienced a trading range today, with a low price of 581 and a high of 611.30. This indicates a fluctuation of 30.30 throughout the trading session, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment for the stock.

18 Mar 2025, 03:52 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed today at ₹608.65, up 5.29% from yesterday's ₹578.05

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price closed the day at 608.65 - a 5.29% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 618.67 , 628.33 , 646.82. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 590.52 , 572.03 , 562.37.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 43.78% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 43.78% higher than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at 608.65, reflecting an increase of 5.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume could signal potential further losses.

18 Mar 2025, 03:32 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:16 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹608.25, up 5.22% from yesterday's ₹578.05

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 608.25 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 599.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days589.84
10 Days590.23
20 Days601.44
50 Days699.92
100 Days821.29
300 Days742.18
18 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:49 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 54.58% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surged by 54.58% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 606.20, reflecting an increase of 4.87%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume may signal the potential for further price drops.

18 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 607.5 & a low of 600.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1609.63Support 1602.13
Resistance 2612.32Support 2597.32
Resistance 3617.13Support 3594.63
18 Mar 2025, 02:14 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 53.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 02:06 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹602.75, up 4.27% from yesterday's ₹578.05

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 602.75 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 599.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 62.70% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 62.70% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 602.30, reflecting a rise of 4.20%. Trading volume is a critical metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An upward price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a downward price trend with high volume could signal a further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 603.65 and 598.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 598.25 and selling near hourly resistance 603.65 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1603.77Support 1599.17
Resistance 2606.33Support 2597.13
Resistance 3608.37Support 3594.57
18 Mar 2025, 01:06 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 581 and a high of 604.30. This fluctuation indicates a moderate level of market activity, reflecting investor sentiment and potential volatility within the stock on this trading day.

18 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 75.09% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 75.09% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 601.15, reflecting a 4% rise. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price shift accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 602.45 & a low of 597.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 600.23 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1603.65Support 1598.25
Resistance 2605.75Support 2594.95
Resistance 3609.05Support 3592.85
18 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days589.84
10 Days590.23
20 Days601.44
50 Days699.92
100 Days821.29
300 Days742.18
18 Mar 2025, 12:13 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹600.85, up 3.94% from yesterday's ₹578.05

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 600.85 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 599.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:45 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 81.93% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has experienced a trading volume that is 81.93% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 597.95, reflecting an increase of 3.44%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for continued upward movement, while a decline in price with elevated volume may suggest a further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:37 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 603.13 and 591.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 591.43 and selling near hourly resistance 603.13 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1600.23Support 1594.33
Resistance 2603.27Support 2591.47
Resistance 3606.13Support 3588.43
18 Mar 2025, 11:25 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹599, up 3.62% from yesterday's ₹578.05

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 585.47 & second resistance of 594.43 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 599.52. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 599.52 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:15 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw its share price increase by 3.16% today, reaching 596.30, while its competitors showed mixed performance. For instance, Nippon Life experienced a decline, whereas HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 One Wam, and Tata Investment Corporation all saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.07% and 1.14%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Asset Management Company3800.053.851.444862.03419.080969.34
Motilal Oswal Financial Services596.318.253.161063.4356.2135853.0
360 One Wam911.457.256.71317.25642.3536067.74
Nippon Life540.45-0.75-0.14816.05430.0534397.32
Tata Investment Corporation6174.567.951.118075.95147.1531240.07
18 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 55.14% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 87.26% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surged by 87.26% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 596.70, reflecting a 3.23% increase. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume often indicates a robust upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further decreases in value.

18 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 600.7 & a low of 589.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1603.13Support 1591.43
Resistance 2607.77Support 2584.37
Resistance 3614.83Support 3579.73
18 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' share price has increased by 2.34% today, reaching 591.55, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like HDFC Asset Management, 360 One Wam, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation are also experiencing upward trends. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 0.78%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Asset Management Company3786.740.551.084862.03419.080685.94
Motilal Oswal Financial Services591.5513.52.341063.4356.2135567.4
360 One Wam884.230.053.521317.25642.3534991.33
Nippon Life544.73.50.65816.05430.0534667.82
Tata Investment Corporation6183.076.451.258075.95147.1531283.07
18 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹590.25, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹578.05

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 585.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 594.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 594.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:18 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' share price has increased by 2.91%, currently trading at 594.85. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 56.19%, reaching 594.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, standing at 22508.75 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.52%
3 Months-36.0%
6 Months-24.28%
YTD-39.39%
1 Year56.19%
18 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1585.47Support 1571.42
Resistance 2594.43Support 2566.33
Resistance 3599.52Support 3557.37
18 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 59.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1331 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1950 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1275 k & BSE volume was 56 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹575.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 589 & 575.45 yesterday to end at 579.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.