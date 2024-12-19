Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Decline in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Decline in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2024, 09:37 AM IST
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 953.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 950 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 986.95 and closed at 984.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 989.9 and a low of 947.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 57,156.2 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1,063.4 and a low of 298.96. The BSE recorded a volume of 103,740 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:37:05 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹950, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹953.3

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 950 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 935.77 and 976.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 935.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 976.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:21:46 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has declined by 1.42%, currently trading at 939.80. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have seen a substantial increase of 197.47%, reaching 939.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.55%
3 Months27.32%
6 Months39.02%
YTD207.45%
1 Year197.47%
19 Dec 2024, 08:48:13 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1976.37Support 1935.77
Resistance 21002.48Support 2921.28
Resistance 31016.97Support 3895.17
19 Dec 2024, 08:31:06 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 9.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2113
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Dec 2024, 08:21:17 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2296 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1932 k & BSE volume was 103 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:04:43 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹984.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 989.9 & 947.25 yesterday to end at 954.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

