Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹986.95 and closed at ₹984.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹989.9 and a low of ₹947.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹57,156.2 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,063.4 and a low of ₹298.96. The BSE recorded a volume of 103,740 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹950, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹953.3
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹950 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹935.77 and ₹976.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹935.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 976.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has declined by 1.42%, currently trading at ₹939.80. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have seen a substantial increase of 197.47%, reaching ₹939.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 12.98%, reaching 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.55%
|3 Months
|27.32%
|6 Months
|39.02%
|YTD
|207.45%
|1 Year
|197.47%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|976.37
|Support 1
|935.77
|Resistance 2
|1002.48
|Support 2
|921.28
|Resistance 3
|1016.97
|Support 3
|895.17
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1045.0, 9.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹948.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2296 k
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1932 k & BSE volume was 103 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹984.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹989.9 & ₹947.25 yesterday to end at ₹954.8. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend