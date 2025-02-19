Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹621.95 and closed at ₹614.40, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹624.95 and a low of ₹605 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹36,852.44 crore, the company has experienced significant volatility, shown by its 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and low of ₹325.80. The BSE recorded a volume of 124,507 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 63.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1560 k & BSE volume was 124 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹624.95 & ₹605 yesterday to end at ₹614.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend