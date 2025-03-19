Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed today at 627.30, up 3.06% from yesterday's 608.65

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹581 and closed slightly lower at ₹578.05, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹611.30 and a low of ₹581 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹36,595.55 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 110,853. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,063.40, while the 52-week low is ₹356.21.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 5.84% MF holding & 5.88% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.96% in to 5.84% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.34% in to 5.88% in quarter.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a ROE of 32.58% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.90% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 8.00% & 9.00% respectively.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 24.60% & a revenue growth of 24.93% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 71461.40 cr which is 1.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 47.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has risen by 3.06%, reaching ₹627.30, in line with its counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, 360 One WAM, and Tata Investment Corporation, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Asset Management Company
|3972.25
|144.35
|3.77
|4862.0
|3419.0
|84639.59
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|627.3
|18.65
|3.06
|1063.4
|356.21
|37716.9
|Nippon Life
|563.85
|20.7
|3.81
|816.05
|430.05
|35886.63
|360 One Wam
|921.2
|6.7
|0.73
|1317.25
|642.35
|36455.57
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6259.0
|80.15
|1.3
|8075.9
|5147.15
|31667.6
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' stock experienced a trading range today with a low of ₹611 and a high of ₹639.75. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹28.75 within the session, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment for the day.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price closed the day at ₹627.30 - a 3.06% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 640.97 , 655.33 , 670.82. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 611.12 , 595.63 , 581.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 19.92% greater than that of the previous day, with the stock price currently at ₹627.30, reflecting an increase of 3.06%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹618.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹628.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹628.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|589.84
|10 Days
|590.23
|20 Days
|601.44
|50 Days
|699.92
|100 Days
|821.29
|300 Days
|742.18
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 37.70% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹629.55, reflecting a rise of 3.43%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price decline with increased volume may suggest a further drop in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 630.52 and 623.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 623.87 and selling near hourly resistance 630.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|630.05
|Support 1
|624.55
|Resistance 2
|632.55
|Support 2
|621.55
|Resistance 3
|635.55
|Support 3
|619.05
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹618.67 & second resistance of ₹628.33 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹646.82. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹646.82 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 39.66% greater than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹624.20, reflecting an increase of 2.55%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 631.7 & a low of 625.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 626.9 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 623.8 & 621.25 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|630.52
|Support 1
|623.87
|Resistance 2
|634.43
|Support 2
|621.13
|Resistance 3
|637.17
|Support 3
|617.22
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock recorded a low of ₹611 and a high of ₹639.75 today. The trading range reflects a notable fluctuation, indicating potential investor activity and market interest in the stock during the session.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 56.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹630.50, reflecting a rise of 3.59%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 632.37 and 622.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 622.77 and selling near hourly resistance 632.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|632.55
|Support 1
|626.9
|Resistance 2
|635.1
|Support 2
|623.8
|Resistance 3
|638.2
|Support 3
|621.25
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|589.84
|10 Days
|590.23
|20 Days
|601.44
|50 Days
|699.92
|100 Days
|821.29
|300 Days
|742.18
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹618.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹628.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹628.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 64.28% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹629.95, reflecting a rise of 3.50%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial, alongside price movements, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 641.57 and 620.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 620.92 and selling near hourly resistance 641.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|632.37
|Support 1
|622.77
|Resistance 2
|638.48
|Support 2
|619.28
|Resistance 3
|641.97
|Support 3
|613.17
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹618.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹628.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹628.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw its share price increase by 3.34% today, reaching ₹629, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Some of its peers, like 360 One Wam, experienced declines, whereas others, including HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation, witnessed gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Asset Management Company
|3891.1
|63.2
|1.65
|4862.0
|3419.0
|82910.47
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|629.0
|20.35
|3.34
|1063.4
|356.21
|37819.11
|Nippon Life
|549.65
|6.5
|1.2
|816.05
|430.05
|34982.86
|360 One Wam
|909.15
|-5.35
|-0.59
|1317.25
|642.35
|35978.7
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6250.3
|71.45
|1.16
|8075.9
|5147.15
|31623.58
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 31.97% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹629.45, reflecting a rise of 3.42%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal the potential for further price declines.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 639.75 & a low of 619.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|641.57
|Support 1
|620.92
|Resistance 2
|650.98
|Support 2
|609.68
|Resistance 3
|662.22
|Support 3
|600.27
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw an increase of 2.17% in its share price today, reaching ₹621.85, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While 360 One Wam experienced a decline, other peers like HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation recorded gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.08% and Sensex up by 0.13%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Asset Management Company
|3873.55
|45.65
|1.19
|4862.0
|3419.0
|82536.52
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|621.85
|13.2
|2.17
|1063.4
|356.21
|37389.21
|Nippon Life
|549.95
|6.8
|1.25
|816.05
|430.05
|35001.96
|360 One Wam
|901.65
|-12.85
|-1.41
|1317.25
|642.35
|35681.89
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6221.8
|42.95
|0.7
|8075.9
|5147.15
|31479.38
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹618.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹628.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹628.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 0.86%, currently trading at ₹613.90. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 66.77%, reaching ₹613.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.67%
|3 Months
|-33.93%
|6 Months
|-21.05%
|YTD
|-36.19%
|1 Year
|66.77%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|618.67
|Support 1
|590.52
|Resistance 2
|628.33
|Support 2
|572.03
|Resistance 3
|646.82
|Support 3
|562.37
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1804 k & BSE volume was 110 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹611.30 & ₹581 yesterday to end at ₹608.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.