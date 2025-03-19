Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed today at 627.30, up 3.06% from yesterday's 608.65

12 min read . 08:04 PM IST

12 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 3.06 %. The stock closed at 608.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 627.30 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 581 and closed slightly lower at 578.05, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 611.30 and a low of 581 during the session. With a market capitalization of 36,595.55 crore, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 110,853. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1,063.40, while the 52-week low is 356.21.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Shareholding information

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 5.84% MF holding & 5.88% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 5.96% in to 5.84% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.34% in to 5.88% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:32 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a ROE of 32.58% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 17.90% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 8.00% & 9.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:04 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 24.60% & a revenue growth of 24.93% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 71461.40 cr which is 1.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 47.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has risen by 3.06%, reaching 627.30, in line with its counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, 360 One WAM, and Tata Investment Corporation, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Asset Management Company3972.25144.353.774862.03419.084639.59
Motilal Oswal Financial Services627.318.653.061063.4356.2137716.9
Nippon Life563.8520.73.81816.05430.0535886.63
360 One Wam921.26.70.731317.25642.3536455.57
Tata Investment Corporation6259.080.151.38075.95147.1531667.6
19 Mar 2025, 05:35 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' stock experienced a trading range today with a low of 611 and a high of 639.75. This indicates a fluctuation of 28.75 within the session, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment for the day.

19 Mar 2025, 03:53 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed today at ₹627.30, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹608.65

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price closed the day at 627.30 - a 3.06% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 640.97 , 655.33 , 670.82. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 611.12 , 595.63 , 581.27.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 19.92% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 19.92% greater than that of the previous day, with the stock price currently at 627.30, reflecting an increase of 3.06%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:33 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:11 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹627.80, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹608.65

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 618.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 628.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 628.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days589.84
10 Days590.23
20 Days601.44
50 Days699.92
100 Days821.29
300 Days742.18
19 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 37.70% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 37.70% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 629.55, reflecting a rise of 3.43%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price decline with increased volume may suggest a further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 630.52 and 623.87 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 623.87 and selling near hourly resistance 630.52 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1630.05Support 1624.55
Resistance 2632.55Support 2621.55
Resistance 3635.55Support 3619.05
19 Mar 2025, 02:10 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 47.06% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 02:07 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹628.50, up 3.26% from yesterday's ₹608.65

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 618.67 & second resistance of 628.33 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 646.82. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 646.82 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 39.66% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 39.66% greater than the previous day, with the stock price at 624.20, reflecting an increase of 2.55%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price coupled with increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 631.7 & a low of 625.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 626.9 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 623.8 & 621.25 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1630.52Support 1623.87
Resistance 2634.43Support 2621.13
Resistance 3637.17Support 3617.22
19 Mar 2025, 01:04 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock recorded a low of 611 and a high of 639.75 today. The trading range reflects a notable fluctuation, indicating potential investor activity and market interest in the stock during the session.

19 Mar 2025, 12:48 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 56.06% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 56.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 630.50, reflecting a rise of 3.59%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher trading volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 632.37 and 622.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 622.77 and selling near hourly resistance 632.37 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1632.55Support 1626.9
Resistance 2635.1Support 2623.8
Resistance 3638.2Support 3621.25
19 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days589.84
10 Days590.23
20 Days601.44
50 Days699.92
100 Days821.29
300 Days742.18
19 Mar 2025, 12:13 PM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹627.40, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹608.65

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 618.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 628.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 628.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:50 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 64.28% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 64.28% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 629.95, reflecting a rise of 3.50%. Monitoring trading volume is crucial, alongside price movements, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:35 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 641.57 and 620.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 620.92 and selling near hourly resistance 641.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1632.37Support 1622.77
Resistance 2638.48Support 2619.28
Resistance 3641.97Support 3613.17
19 Mar 2025, 11:25 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹626.40, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹608.65

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 618.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 628.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 628.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:10 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw its share price increase by 3.34% today, reaching 629, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Some of its peers, like 360 One Wam, experienced declines, whereas others, including HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation, witnessed gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Asset Management Company3891.163.21.654862.03419.082910.47
Motilal Oswal Financial Services629.020.353.341063.4356.2137819.11
Nippon Life549.656.51.2816.05430.0534982.86
360 One Wam909.15-5.35-0.591317.25642.3535978.7
Tata Investment Corporation6250.371.451.168075.95147.1531623.58
19 Mar 2025, 11:02 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 46.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 31.97% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 31.97% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 629.45, reflecting a rise of 3.42%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal the potential for further price declines.

19 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 639.75 & a low of 619.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1641.57Support 1620.92
Resistance 2650.98Support 2609.68
Resistance 3662.22Support 3600.27
19 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw an increase of 2.17% in its share price today, reaching 621.85, amidst a mixed performance from its competitors. While 360 One Wam experienced a decline, other peers like HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation recorded gains. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex showed slight fluctuations, with Nifty down by 0.08% and Sensex up by 0.13%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Asset Management Company3873.5545.651.194862.03419.082536.52
Motilal Oswal Financial Services621.8513.22.171063.4356.2137389.21
Nippon Life549.956.81.25816.05430.0535001.96
360 One Wam901.65-12.85-1.411317.25642.3535681.89
Tata Investment Corporation6221.842.950.78075.95147.1531479.38
19 Mar 2025, 09:37 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹622.45, up 2.27% from yesterday's ₹608.65

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 618.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 628.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 628.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 0.86%, currently trading at 613.90. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 66.77%, reaching 613.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.67%
3 Months-33.93%
6 Months-21.05%
YTD-36.19%
1 Year66.77%
19 Mar 2025, 08:47 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1618.67Support 1590.52
Resistance 2628.33Support 2572.03
Resistance 3646.82Support 3562.37
19 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 51.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1915 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1952 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1804 k & BSE volume was 110 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:05 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹578.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 611.30 & 581 yesterday to end at 608.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

