Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹812 and closed at ₹799.45. The stock experienced a high of ₹822 and a low of ₹779.45 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹47,687.59 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹1063.4 and a 52-week low of ₹325.8, with a trading volume of 232,569 shares on the BSE.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 1.42%, currently trading at ₹807.05. Over the past year, the price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services shares has surged by 108.92% to reach ₹807.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.38%
|3 Months
|-18.08%
|6 Months
|49.52%
|YTD
|-16.57%
|1 Year
|108.92%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|818.3
|Support 1
|775.4
|Resistance 2
|841.6
|Support 2
|755.8
|Resistance 3
|861.2
|Support 3
|732.5
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 103.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 232 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹822 & ₹779.45 yesterday to end at ₹796. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.