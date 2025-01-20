Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 799.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 796 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 812 and closed at 799.45. The stock experienced a high of 822 and a low of 779.45 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at 47,687.59 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1063.4 and a 52-week low of 325.8, with a trading volume of 232,569 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 1.42%, currently trading at 807.05. Over the past year, the price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services shares has surged by 108.92% to reach 807.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.38%
3 Months-18.08%
6 Months49.52%
YTD-16.57%
1 Year108.92%
20 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1818.3Support 1775.4
Resistance 2841.6Support 2755.8
Resistance 3861.2Support 3732.5
20 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1847 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 103.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 232 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹799.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 822 & 779.45 yesterday to end at 796. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

