Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed today at 637, up 1.55% from yesterday's 627.30
LIVE UPDATES

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed today at ₹637, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹627.30

12 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 627.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 637 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 612.55 and closed at 608.65. The stock reached a high of 639.75 and a low of 611. With a market capitalization of 37,716.90 crore, it has a 52-week high of 1,063.40 and a low of 356.21. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 192,060 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:01:04 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 24.60% & a revenue growth of 24.93% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 71461.40 cr which is 1.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:32:44 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 45.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:00:55 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw an increase of 1.55% in its share price today, reaching 637, while its competitors displayed mixed results. Companies like HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation experienced declines, whereas 360 One Wam's shares rose. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Asset Management Company3960.0-15.2-0.384862.03419.084378.57
Motilal Oswal Financial Services637.09.71.551063.4356.2138300.12
360 One Wam926.952.750.31317.25642.3536683.12
Nippon Life555.75-8.1-1.44816.05430.0535371.1
Tata Investment Corporation6220.55-47.4-0.768075.95147.1531473.06
20 Mar 2025, 05:34:03 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services experienced a trading range today, with a low of 621.70 and a high of 641.70. This indicates a fluctuation of 20.00 within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.

20 Mar 2025, 03:51:16 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed today at ₹637, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹627.30

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price closed the day at 637 - a 1.55% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 644.77 , 653.13 , 664.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 624.77 , 613.13 , 604.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48:18 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -17.64% lower than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services is down by 17.64% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 637, reflecting a decrease of 1.55%. Both trading volume and price are crucial metrics for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume could signal a possible further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:33:12 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:16:01 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹635.75, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹627.30

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 635.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 611.12 and 640.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 611.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 640.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:43 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days584.44
10 Days589.19
20 Days598.07
50 Days691.78
100 Days817.42
300 Days742.21
20 Mar 2025, 02:56:36 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:46:27 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -29.25% lower than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 29.25% lower compared to yesterday. The current price is 637.50, reflecting a decline of 1.63%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price alongside higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 02:36:14 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 638.45 & a low of 631.85 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1639.62Support 1633.02
Resistance 2642.33Support 2629.13
Resistance 3646.22Support 3626.42
20 Mar 2025, 02:14:20 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:01:43 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹634.45, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹627.30

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 634.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 611.12 and 640.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 611.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 640.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:45:09 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -34.78% lower than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services is down by 34.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 633.30, reflecting a decrease of 0.96%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:33:00 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 636.72 and 628.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 628.22 and selling near hourly resistance 636.72 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1633.65Support 1631.05
Resistance 2635.25Support 2630.05
Resistance 3636.25Support 3628.45
20 Mar 2025, 01:04:05 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services experienced a trading range today, with a low of 621.70 and a high of 641.70. This variation indicates market volatility, highlighting investor activity and interest in the stock during the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 12:48:32 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -36.28% lower than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 36.28% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 633.55, reflecting a 1% decline. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 12:33:33 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 635.73 and 628.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 628.38 and selling near hourly resistance 635.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1636.72Support 1628.22
Resistance 2639.88Support 2622.88
Resistance 3645.22Support 3619.72
20 Mar 2025, 12:21:04 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:20:02 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days584.44
10 Days589.19
20 Days598.07
50 Days691.78
100 Days817.42
300 Days742.21
20 Mar 2025, 12:13:00 PM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹629, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹627.30

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 629 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 611.12 and 640.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 611.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 640.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:45:04 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.55% lower than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 33.55% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 631.50, reflecting a decline of 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price paired with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:33:34 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 637.57 and 618.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 618.57 and selling near hourly resistance 637.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1635.73Support 1628.38
Resistance 2638.82Support 2624.12
Resistance 3643.08Support 3621.03
20 Mar 2025, 11:22:11 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹632.35, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹627.30

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 632.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 611.12 and 640.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 611.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 640.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:18:53 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 11:03:57 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 10:50:46 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -14.50% lower than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 14.50% compared to yesterday. The current price is 630.60, reflecting a decline of 0.53%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:33:01 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 640.7 & a low of 621.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1637.57Support 1618.57
Resistance 2648.63Support 2610.63
Resistance 3656.57Support 3599.57
20 Mar 2025, 10:10:32 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:50:44 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 09:30:05 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹639.05, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹627.30

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 639.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 611.12 and 640.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 611.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 640.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:21:08 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 1.52%, currently trading at 636.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 67.46%, reaching 636.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.01%
3 Months-30.13%
6 Months-19.09%
YTD-34.26%
1 Year67.46%
20 Mar 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1640.97Support 1611.12
Resistance 2655.33Support 2595.63
Resistance 3670.82Support 3581.27
20 Mar 2025, 08:30:34 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 08:19:09 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1948 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 192 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:00:36 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹608.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 639.75 & 611 yesterday to end at 627.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

