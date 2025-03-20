Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed today at ₹637, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹627.30

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹612.55 and closed at ₹608.65. The stock reached a high of ₹639.75 and a low of ₹611. With a market capitalization of ₹37,716.90 crore, it has a 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹356.21. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 192,060 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Motilal Oswal Financial Services has delivered a EPS growth of 24.60% & a revenue growth of 24.93% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 71461.40 cr which is 1.11% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 45.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw an increase of 1.55% in its share price today, reaching ₹637, while its competitors displayed mixed results. Companies like HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation experienced declines, whereas 360 One Wam's shares rose. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Asset Management Company
|3960.0
|-15.2
|-0.38
|4862.0
|3419.0
|84378.57
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|637.0
|9.7
|1.55
|1063.4
|356.21
|38300.12
|360 One Wam
|926.95
|2.75
|0.3
|1317.25
|642.35
|36683.12
|Nippon Life
|555.75
|-8.1
|-1.44
|816.05
|430.05
|35371.1
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6220.55
|-47.4
|-0.76
|8075.9
|5147.15
|31473.06
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹621.70 and a high of ₹641.70. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹20.00 within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed today at ₹637, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹627.30
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price closed the day at ₹637 - a 1.55% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 644.77 , 653.13 , 664.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 624.77 , 613.13 , 604.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -17.64% lower than yesterday
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services is down by 17.64% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹637, reflecting a decrease of 1.55%. Both trading volume and price are crucial metrics for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume could signal a possible further decrease in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹635.75, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹627.30
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹635.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹611.12 and ₹640.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹611.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 640.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|584.44
|10 Days
|589.19
|20 Days
|598.07
|50 Days
|691.78
|100 Days
|817.42
|300 Days
|742.21
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -29.25% lower than yesterday
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 29.25% lower compared to yesterday. The current price is ₹637.50, reflecting a decline of 1.63%. Analyzing trading volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price alongside higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 638.45 & a low of 631.85 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|639.62
|Support 1
|633.02
|Resistance 2
|642.33
|Support 2
|629.13
|Resistance 3
|646.22
|Support 3
|626.42
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹634.45, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹627.30
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹634.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹611.12 and ₹640.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹611.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 640.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -34.78% lower than yesterday
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services is down by 34.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹633.30, reflecting a decrease of 0.96%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 636.72 and 628.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 628.22 and selling near hourly resistance 636.72 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|633.65
|Support 1
|631.05
|Resistance 2
|635.25
|Support 2
|630.05
|Resistance 3
|636.25
|Support 3
|628.45
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price live: Today's Price range
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹621.70 and a high of ₹641.70. This variation indicates market volatility, highlighting investor activity and interest in the stock during the trading session.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -36.28% lower than yesterday
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 36.28% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹633.55, reflecting a 1% decline. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 635.73 and 628.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 628.38 and selling near hourly resistance 635.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|636.72
|Support 1
|628.22
|Resistance 2
|639.88
|Support 2
|622.88
|Resistance 3
|645.22
|Support 3
|619.72
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Short Term and Long Term Trends
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Motilal Oswal Financial Services share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹629, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹627.30
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹629 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹611.12 and ₹640.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹611.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 640.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -33.55% lower than yesterday
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 33.55% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹631.50, reflecting a decline of 0.67%. Volume traded is a crucial metric, along with price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price paired with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 637.57 and 618.57 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 618.57 and selling near hourly resistance 637.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|635.73
|Support 1
|628.38
|Resistance 2
|638.82
|Support 2
|624.12
|Resistance 3
|643.08
|Support 3
|621.03
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹632.35, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹627.30
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹632.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹611.12 and ₹640.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹611.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 640.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw a 0.74% increase in its share price today, reaching ₹631.95, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like 360 One Wam, Nippon Life, and Tata Investment Corporation experienced declines, HDFC Asset Management Company is witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.58% and 0.64%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Asset Management Company
|3987.85
|12.65
|0.32
|4862.0
|3419.0
|84971.99
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|631.95
|4.65
|0.74
|1063.4
|356.21
|37996.48
|360 One Wam
|923.45
|-0.75
|-0.08
|1317.25
|642.35
|36544.61
|Nippon Life
|558.05
|-5.8
|-1.03
|816.05
|430.05
|35517.49
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6214.2
|-53.75
|-0.86
|8075.9
|5147.15
|31440.93
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -14.50% lower than yesterday
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 14.50% compared to yesterday. The current price is ₹630.60, reflecting a decline of 0.53%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 640.7 & a low of 621.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|637.57
|Support 1
|618.57
|Resistance 2
|648.63
|Support 2
|610.63
|Resistance 3
|656.57
|Support 3
|599.57
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw a 0.27% increase in its share price today, reaching ₹629, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like 360 One Wam and Nippon Life experienced declines, HDFC Asset Management Company and Tata Investment Corporation saw gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.70% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Asset Management Company
|3990.8
|15.6
|0.39
|4862.0
|3419.0
|85034.85
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|629.0
|1.7
|0.27
|1063.4
|356.21
|37819.11
|360 One Wam
|922.55
|-1.65
|-0.18
|1317.25
|642.35
|36508.99
|Nippon Life
|561.3
|-2.55
|-0.45
|816.05
|430.05
|35724.34
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6299.05
|31.1
|0.5
|8075.9
|5147.15
|31870.23
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹639.05, up 1.87% from yesterday's ₹627.30
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹639.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹611.12 and ₹640.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹611.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 640.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 1.52%, currently trading at ₹636.85. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 67.46%, reaching ₹636.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.01%
|3 Months
|-30.13%
|6 Months
|-19.09%
|YTD
|-34.26%
|1 Year
|67.46%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|640.97
|Support 1
|611.12
|Resistance 2
|655.33
|Support 2
|595.63
|Resistance 3
|670.82
|Support 3
|581.27
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1948 k
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 192 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹608.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹639.75 & ₹611 yesterday to end at ₹627.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.