Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹801.7 and closed at ₹795.75. The stock reached a high of ₹827.1 and a low of ₹800 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹48,391.75 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 188,252 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,063.4, while the 52-week low is ₹325.8, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.33
|Support 1
|795.18
|Resistance 2
|838.32
|Support 2
|784.02
|Resistance 3
|849.48
|Support 3
|768.03
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1045.0, 29.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹948.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.7% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 188 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹827.1 & ₹800 yesterday to end at ₹807.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.