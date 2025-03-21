Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 2.31 %. The stock closed at 636.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 650.95 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 633.50 and closed at 627.30, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 641.70 and a low of 621.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 38,300.12 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 1,063.40 and a low of 356.21. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 182,601 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 203.29% higher than yesterday

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 203.29% higher than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at 663.45, reflecting an increase of 4.28%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 675.0 & a low of 648.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1675.95Support 1649.1
Resistance 2688.9Support 2635.2
Resistance 3702.8Support 3622.25
21 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:56 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' share price has increased by 4.14% today, reaching 662.60, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 One WAM, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Tata Investment Corporation are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.28% and 0.25%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Asset Management Company4024.957.251.444862.03419.085761.44
Motilal Oswal Financial Services662.626.354.141063.4356.2139839.34
360 One Wam931.654.70.511317.25642.3536869.11
Nippon Life India Asset Managmnt580.324.554.42816.05430.0536933.6
Tata Investment Corporation6290.7571.351.158075.95147.1531828.24
21 Mar 2025, 09:35 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹650.95, up 2.31% from yesterday's ₹636.25

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of 644.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 653.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 653.13 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 1.23%, currently trading at 644.05. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 60.97%, reaching 644.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.05%
3 Months-30.74%
6 Months-17.01%
YTD-33.29%
1 Year60.97%
21 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1644.77Support 1624.77
Resistance 2653.13Support 2613.13
Resistance 3664.77Support 3604.77
21 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 45.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1894 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1959 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1711 k & BSE volume was 182 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹627.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 641.70 & 621.70 yesterday to end at 637. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.