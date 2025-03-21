Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹633.50 and closed at ₹627.30, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹641.70 and a low of ₹621.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,300.12 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹356.21. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 182,601 shares.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Motilal Oswal Financial Services has seen a trading volume that is 203.29% higher than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at ₹663.45, reflecting an increase of 4.28%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a strong and sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 675.0 & a low of 648.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|675.95
|Support 1
|649.1
|Resistance 2
|688.9
|Support 2
|635.2
|Resistance 3
|702.8
|Support 3
|622.25
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' share price has increased by 4.14% today, reaching ₹662.60, aligning with the performance of its peers. Companies like HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 One WAM, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Tata Investment Corporation are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.28% and 0.25%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Asset Management Company
|4024.9
|57.25
|1.44
|4862.0
|3419.0
|85761.44
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|662.6
|26.35
|4.14
|1063.4
|356.21
|39839.34
|360 One Wam
|931.65
|4.7
|0.51
|1317.25
|642.35
|36869.11
|Nippon Life India Asset Managmnt
|580.3
|24.55
|4.42
|816.05
|430.05
|36933.6
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6290.75
|71.35
|1.15
|8075.9
|5147.15
|31828.24
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: The current market price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has surpassed the first resistance of ₹644.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹653.13. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹653.13 then there can be further positive price movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 1.23%, currently trading at ₹644.05. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 60.97%, reaching ₹644.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.05%
|3 Months
|-30.74%
|6 Months
|-17.01%
|YTD
|-33.29%
|1 Year
|60.97%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|644.77
|Support 1
|624.77
|Resistance 2
|653.13
|Support 2
|613.13
|Resistance 3
|664.77
|Support 3
|604.77
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 45.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1711 k & BSE volume was 182 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹641.70 & ₹621.70 yesterday to end at ₹637. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.