Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -7.79 %. The stock closed at 807.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 745.05 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 813.8 and closed slightly lower at 807.95. The stock reached a high of 813.8 and a low of 740 during the day. With a market capitalization of 44,646.26 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1,063.4, while the 52-week low is 325.8. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 401,601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 1.34%, currently trading at 735.05. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 89.51%, reaching 735.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, standing at 23024.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-16.72%
3 Months-15.0%
6 Months36.76%
YTD-21.89%
1 Year89.51%
22 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1793.68Support 1720.23
Resistance 2839.87Support 2692.97
Resistance 3867.13Support 3646.78
22 Jan 2025, 08:38 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 40.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2032 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 121.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 401 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹807.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 813.8 & 740 yesterday to end at 745.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

