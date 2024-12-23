Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -2.97 %. The stock closed at 953.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 925.2 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 962.4 and closed at 953.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 962.4 and a low of 916.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 55,523.16 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1,063.4, while the low is 298.96. BSE recorded a trading volume of 165,491 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 12.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2112
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 1997 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2294 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1926 k & BSE volume was 70 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹953.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 962.4 & 916.4 yesterday to end at 925.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

