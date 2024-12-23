Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹962.4 and closed at ₹953.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹962.4 and a low of ₹916.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹55,523.16 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,063.4, while the low is ₹298.96. BSE recorded a trading volume of 165,491 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1045.0, 12.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹948.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1926 k & BSE volume was 70 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹962.4 & ₹916.4 yesterday to end at ₹925.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.