Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -2.74 %. The stock closed at 745.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 724.6 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 748.55 and closed at 745.05, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 751.10 and a low of 706 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 43,441.71 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 1,063.40 and a low of 325.80, with a trading volume of 423,637 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹745.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 751.1 & 706 yesterday to end at 724.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

