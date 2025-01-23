Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹748.55 and closed at ₹745.05, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹751.10 and a low of ₹706 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹43,441.71 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹325.80, with a trading volume of 423,637 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
