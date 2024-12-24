Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 925.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 931 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.