Mon Feb 24 2025 09:07:14
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -3.48 %. The stock closed at 635.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 613.75 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 635.80 and closed slightly higher at 635.90. The stock reached a high of 650 and a low of 610.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 36,902.19 crore, it has a 52-week high of 1,063.40 and a low of 325.80. The BSE reported a trading volume of 101,979 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 09:15:47 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 2.00%, currently trading at 601.50. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 47.97%, reaching 601.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22,795.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.02%
3 Months-29.14%
6 Months-11.92%
YTD-35.68%
1 Year47.97%
24 Feb 2025, 08:45:01 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1640.08Support 1599.68
Resistance 2665.52Support 2584.72
Resistance 3680.48Support 3559.28
24 Feb 2025, 08:31:40 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 50.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Feb 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4400 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 101 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:01:58 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹635.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 650 & 610.65 yesterday to end at 613.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

