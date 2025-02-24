Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹635.80 and closed slightly higher at ₹635.90. The stock reached a high of ₹650 and a low of ₹610.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹36,902.19 crore, it has a 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹325.80. The BSE reported a trading volume of 101,979 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has decreased by 2.00%, currently trading at ₹601.50. Over the past year, the company's shares have appreciated by 47.97%, reaching ₹601.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, rising to 22,795.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.02%
|3 Months
|-29.14%
|6 Months
|-11.92%
|YTD
|-35.68%
|1 Year
|47.97%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|640.08
|Support 1
|599.68
|Resistance 2
|665.52
|Support 2
|584.72
|Resistance 3
|680.48
|Support 3
|559.28
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 50.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4400 k
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 101 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹635.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹650 & ₹610.65 yesterday to end at ₹613.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend