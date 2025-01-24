Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 724.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 730 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 724.55 and closed slightly higher at 724.6. The stock reached a high of 759 and a low of 722.6, with a trading volume of 146,100 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at 43,525.61 crore, with a 52-week high of 1,063.4 and a 52-week low of 325.8, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1749.8Support 1711.9
Resistance 2773.6Support 2697.8
Resistance 3787.7Support 3674.0
24 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 43.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2354 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 146 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹724.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 759 & 722.6 yesterday to end at 730. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

