Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹641.60 and closed at ₹636.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock experienced a high of ₹675 and a low of ₹625 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹38,291.10 crore, the company's stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and above its 52-week low of ₹356.21. The BSE volume for the day was 395,882 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 652.5 & a low of 639.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|654.48
|Support 1
|641.03
|Resistance 2
|660.22
|Support 2
|633.32
|Resistance 3
|667.93
|Support 3
|627.58
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' share price has increased by 0.90% today, reaching ₹642.55, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 One WAM, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Tata Investment Corporation are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Hdfc Asset Management Company
|4000.95
|3.55
|0.09
|4862.0
|3419.0
|85251.12
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|642.55
|5.7
|0.9
|1063.4
|356.21
|38633.82
|360 One Wam
|956.2
|14.95
|1.59
|1317.25
|642.35
|37840.65
|Nippon Life India Asset Managmnt
|568.1
|4.5
|0.8
|816.05
|430.05
|36157.13
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6460.7
|24.5
|0.38
|8075.9
|5147.15
|32688.11
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹646.10, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹636.85
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹646.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹616.55 and ₹668.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹616.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 668.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 3.00%, currently trading at ₹655.95. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 58.75%, reaching ₹655.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.57%
|3 Months
|-30.2%
|6 Months
|-19.41%
|YTD
|-33.18%
|1 Year
|58.75%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|668.55
|Support 1
|616.55
|Resistance 2
|697.75
|Support 2
|593.75
|Resistance 3
|720.55
|Support 3
|564.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 45.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2116 k
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 144.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 395 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹636.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹675 & ₹625 yesterday to end at ₹636.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.