Mon Mar 24 2025 10:31:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.50 0.79%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 705.50 0.38%
  1. Itc share price
  2. 407.15 0.33%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,290.20 1.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.20 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today
LIVE UPDATES

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 636.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 646.10 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 641.60 and closed at 636.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock experienced a high of 675 and a low of 625 during the day. With a market capitalization of 38,291.10 crore, the company's stock is significantly below its 52-week high of 1,063.40 and above its 52-week low of 356.21. The BSE volume for the day was 395,882 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:34:08 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services touched a high of 652.5 & a low of 639.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1654.48Support 1641.03
Resistance 2660.22Support 2633.32
Resistance 3667.93Support 3627.58
24 Mar 2025, 10:10:34 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:53:13 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services' share price has increased by 0.90% today, reaching 642.55, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 One WAM, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Tata Investment Corporation are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Hdfc Asset Management Company4000.953.550.094862.03419.085251.12
Motilal Oswal Financial Services642.555.70.91063.4356.2138633.82
360 One Wam956.214.951.591317.25642.3537840.65
Nippon Life India Asset Managmnt568.14.50.8816.05430.0536157.13
Tata Investment Corporation6460.724.50.388075.95147.1532688.11
24 Mar 2025, 09:33:48 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹646.10, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹636.85

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 646.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 616.55 and 668.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 616.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 668.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:18:37 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 3.00%, currently trading at 655.95. Over the past year, the stock has risen by 58.75%, reaching 655.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed 8.84%, reaching 23,350.40 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.57%
3 Months-30.2%
6 Months-19.41%
YTD-33.18%
1 Year58.75%
24 Mar 2025, 08:46:05 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1668.55Support 1616.55
Resistance 2697.75Support 2593.75
Resistance 3720.55Support 3564.55
24 Mar 2025, 08:34:19 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 45.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:16:03 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2116 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 144.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 395 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:00:39 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹636.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 675 & 625 yesterday to end at 636.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

