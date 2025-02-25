Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹600.40 and closed at ₹613.75, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹612.45 and a low of ₹598.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹36,156.63 crore, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹325.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 170,613 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw its share price increase by 1.25% today, reaching ₹609.35, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Nippon Life is experiencing a decline, other competitors like HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 One Wam, and Tata Investment Corporation are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex show minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|3789.0
|8.0
|0.21
|4862.0
|3419.0
|80734.95
|360 One Wam
|1034.25
|25.7
|2.55
|1317.25
|642.35
|40929.41
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|609.35
|7.5
|1.25
|1063.4
|325.8
|36637.64
|Nippon Life
|529.45
|-1.95
|-0.37
|816.05
|430.05
|33697.22
|Tata Investment Corporation
|6163.45
|413.35
|7.19
|9744.4
|5147.15
|31184.16
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹609.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹596.52 and ₹610.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹596.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 610.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 1.21%, currently trading at ₹609.15. Over the past year, the company's shares have risen by 44.13%, reaching ₹609.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.96%
|3 Months
|-28.59%
|6 Months
|-20.76%
|YTD
|-36.85%
|1 Year
|44.13%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|610.82
|Support 1
|596.52
|Resistance 2
|618.83
|Support 2
|590.23
|Resistance 3
|625.12
|Support 3
|582.22
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 53.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1895 k & BSE volume was 176 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹612.45 & ₹598.45 yesterday to end at ₹601.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend