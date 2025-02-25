Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 25 Feb 2025, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 601.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 609.35 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 600.40 and closed at 613.75, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 612.45 and a low of 598.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 36,156.63 crore, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of 1,063.40 and a low of 325.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 170,613 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:53 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Stock Peers

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services saw its share price increase by 1.25% today, reaching 609.35, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Nippon Life is experiencing a decline, other competitors like HDFC Asset Management Company, 360 One Wam, and Tata Investment Corporation are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex show minimal movement, with changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
HDFC Asset Management Company3789.08.00.214862.03419.080734.95
360 One Wam1034.2525.72.551317.25642.3540929.41
Motilal Oswal Financial Services609.357.51.251063.4325.836637.64
Nippon Life529.45-1.95-0.37816.05430.0533697.22
Tata Investment Corporation6163.45413.357.199744.45147.1531184.16
25 Feb 2025, 09:33 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹609.35, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹601.85

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 609.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 596.52 and 610.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 596.52 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 610.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:18 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 1.21%, currently trading at 609.15. Over the past year, the company's shares have risen by 44.13%, reaching 609.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.96%
3 Months-28.59%
6 Months-20.76%
YTD-36.85%
1 Year44.13%
25 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1610.82Support 1596.52
Resistance 2618.83Support 2590.23
Resistance 3625.12Support 3582.22
25 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 924.0, 53.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 880.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4259 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1895 k & BSE volume was 176 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹613.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 612.45 & 598.45 yesterday to end at 601.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

