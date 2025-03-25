Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 636.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645.00 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 646.95 and closed at 636.85, experiencing a high of 657.00 and a low of 639.05. The market capitalization stood at 38,781.12 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1,063.40 and a low of 356.21, with a trading volume of 85,043 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2084 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 85 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹636.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 657.00 & 639.05 yesterday to end at 645.00. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

