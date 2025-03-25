Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹646.95 and closed at ₹636.85, experiencing a high of ₹657.00 and a low of ₹639.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹38,781.12 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹356.21, with a trading volume of 85,043 shares on the BSE.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 85 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹657.00 & ₹639.05 yesterday to end at ₹645.00. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.