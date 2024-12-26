Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹927.7 and closed at ₹916.7, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹929.95 and a low of ₹907.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹55,070.71 crore, the company’s stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1063.4 and a low of ₹300.33. The trading volume on BSE was 19,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 919.23 and 909.13 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 909.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 919.23.
Please note that your training data extends up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|915.0
|Support 1
|907.45
|Resistance 2
|918.85
|Support 2
|903.75
|Resistance 3
|922.55
|Support 3
|899.9
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹929.95 & ₹907.6 yesterday to end at ₹910.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.