Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 26 Dec 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 916.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 910.75 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 927.7 and closed at 916.7, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 929.95 and a low of 907.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 55,070.71 crore, the company’s stock has seen a 52-week high of 1063.4 and a low of 300.33. The trading volume on BSE was 19,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 11:36 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 919.23 and 909.13 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 909.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 919.23. Please note that your training data extends up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1915.0Support 1907.45
Resistance 2918.85Support 2903.75
Resistance 3922.55Support 3899.9
26 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹916.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 929.95 & 907.6 yesterday to end at 910.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.