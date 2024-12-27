Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹927.7 and closed at ₹916.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹929.95 and a low of ₹905.6 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹54,848.98 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1063.4, while the 52-week low is ₹300.33. The trading volume on BSE was 45,291 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|926.47
|Support 1
|903.22
|Resistance 2
|939.23
|Support 2
|892.73
|Resistance 3
|949.72
|Support 3
|879.97
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1045.0, 12.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹948.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 897 k & BSE volume was 45 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹929.95 & ₹905.6 yesterday to end at ₹925. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.