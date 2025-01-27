Hello User
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -4.51 %. The stock closed at 726.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 693.95 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 731 and closed at 726.70, experiencing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 733.05 and a low of 690.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 41,610.91 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 1,063.40 and above its low of 325.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 201,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 50.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold1110.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2445 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹726.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 733.05 & 690.15 yesterday to end at 693.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

