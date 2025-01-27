Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹731 and closed at ₹726.70, experiencing a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹733.05 and a low of ₹690.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹41,610.91 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and above its low of ₹325.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 201,860 shares.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1045.0, 50.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹948.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.3% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹733.05 & ₹690.15 yesterday to end at ₹693.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend