Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 29 2025 09:32:19
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.85 0.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 732.85 0.60%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.05 1.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.00 -0.29%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.65 0.40%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2025, by -2.25 %. The stock closed at 645.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 631.15 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 664 and closed slightly lower at 663.30. The stock reached a high of 670.95 and a low of 612.55, reflecting significant intraday volatility. The company's market capitalization stands at 38,713.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1,063.40 and a low of 325.80, with a trading volume of 398,273 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:31:40 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services trading at ₹631.15, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹645.70

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at 631.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 614.67 and 673.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 614.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 673.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:15:10 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has declined by 5.37%, currently trading at 611.00. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have increased by 47.09%, reaching 611.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-13.29%
3 Months-27.83%
6 Months1.15%
YTD-32.27%
1 Year47.09%
29 Jan 2025, 08:49:15 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1673.17Support 1614.67
Resistance 2701.08Support 2584.08
Resistance 3731.67Support 3556.17
29 Jan 2025, 08:34:53 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 61.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2222
    Buy1111
    Hold1110.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:17:47 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2773 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 400 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:00:18 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹663.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 670.95 & 612.55 yesterday to end at 645.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue