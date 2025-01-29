Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹664 and closed slightly lower at ₹663.30. The stock reached a high of ₹670.95 and a low of ₹612.55, reflecting significant intraday volatility. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹38,713.40 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹325.80, with a trading volume of 398,273 shares on BSE.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price is at ₹631.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹614.67 and ₹673.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹614.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 673.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has declined by 5.37%, currently trading at ₹611.00. Over the past year, however, the company's shares have increased by 47.09%, reaching ₹611.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-13.29%
|3 Months
|-27.83%
|6 Months
|1.15%
|YTD
|-32.27%
|1 Year
|47.09%
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|673.17
|Support 1
|614.67
|Resistance 2
|701.08
|Support 2
|584.08
|Resistance 3
|731.67
|Support 3
|556.17
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1045.0, 61.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹948.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 71.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 400 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹670.95 & ₹612.55 yesterday to end at ₹645.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend