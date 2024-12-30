Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went down today, 30 Dec 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 915.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 908.35 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 921.8 and closed at 915.4, experiencing a high of 934.35 and a low of 899.4. The company's market capitalization stood at 54,848.98 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 1063.4 and a low of 300.33. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 99,593 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:17:47 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Motilal Oswal Financial Services has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 910.00. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 199.40%, reaching 910.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.49%
3 Months31.87%
6 Months48.14%
YTD193.48%
1 Year199.4%
30 Dec 2024, 08:45:33 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1929.2Support 1899.4
Resistance 2946.9Support 2887.3
Resistance 3959.0Support 3869.6
30 Dec 2024, 08:33:16 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1045.0, 15.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 948.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1200.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2212
    Buy1111
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:19:42 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services volume yesterday was 879 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2161 k

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 779 k & BSE volume was 99 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:02:06 AM IST

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹915.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 934.35 & 899.4 yesterday to end at 908.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

