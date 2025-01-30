Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹611.10 and closed significantly higher at ₹645.70, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of ₹675.40 and a low of ₹606.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹40,187.63 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 309,261 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range highlights a high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹325.80.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 85.08% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹675.40 & ₹606.95 yesterday to end at ₹671.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend