Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹913 and closed at ₹908.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹978.5 and a low of ₹900.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹57,881.33 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1,063.4, while the 52-week low is ₹300.33. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 104,410 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹908.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹978.5 & ₹900.5 yesterday to end at ₹964.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend