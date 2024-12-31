Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 6.23 %. The stock closed at 908.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 964.9 per share. Investors should monitor Motilal Oswal Financial Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at 913 and closed at 908.35, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 978.5 and a low of 900.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 57,881.33 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 1,063.4, while the 52-week low is 300.33. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 104,410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services closed at ₹908.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 978.5 & 900.5 yesterday to end at 964.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.