Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Motilal Oswal Financial Services opened at ₹672.45 and closed at ₹671.15. The stock reached a high of ₹690 and a low of ₹641.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹40,187.63 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,063.40 and a low of ₹325.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 280,179 shares.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Motilal Oswal Financial Services on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|675.93
|Support 1
|629.73
|Resistance 2
|706.07
|Support 2
|613.67
|Resistance 3
|722.13
|Support 3
|583.53
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹924.0, 43.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹880.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1200.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 280 k.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹690 & ₹641.40 yesterday to end at ₹645.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend