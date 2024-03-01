MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stocks Drop Amid Market Volatility

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened and closed at ₹179.35 on the last day of trading, with a high of ₹180 and a low of ₹172.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹1728.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹246.19 and the 52-week low was ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 81,287 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹175.6, representing a decrease of 2.09% from the previous trading day. The net change is -3.75. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if the downward trend continues or if there are potential buying opportunities in the future.
