MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stocks Drop Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 179.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.6 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers opened and closed at 179.35 on the last day of trading, with a high of 180 and a low of 172.55. The market capitalization stood at 1728.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 246.19 and the 52-week low was 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 81,287 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:01 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹175.6, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹179.35

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at 175.6, representing a decrease of 2.09% from the previous trading day. The net change is -3.75. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if the downward trend continues or if there are potential buying opportunities in the future.

01 Mar 2024, 08:12 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹179.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MOTISONS JEWELLERS had a trading volume of 81,287 shares with a closing price of 179.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

