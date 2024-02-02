MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a volatile trading day, with an open price of ₹189.9 and a close price of ₹187.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹192.1, while the low was ₹188. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹1861.12 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹246.19 and a 52-week low of ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 35,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.