MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 187.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.05 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had a volatile trading day, with an open price of 189.9 and a close price of 187.05. The stock's high for the day was 192.1, while the low was 188. The market capitalization of the company stands at 1861.12 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 246.19 and a 52-week low of 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 35,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹187.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers had a volume of 35,631 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 187.05.

