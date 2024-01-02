MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Shines Bright with Positive Trading

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had an open price of ₹99.4 and a close price of ₹95.89 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹100.68 and a low of ₹94.11 during the day. The market cap of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹109.09 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 255,465 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at ₹100.68. There has been a net change of 4.79, which represents a percent change of 5. The stock price has increased by 5% in this period.
On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 255,465.
