MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS Shines Bright with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 5 %. The stock closed at 95.89 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.68 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had an open price of 99.4 and a close price of 95.89 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 100.68 and a low of 94.11 during the day. The market cap of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.09 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 255,465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹100.68, up 5% from yesterday's ₹95.89

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently priced at 100.68. There has been a net change of 4.79, which represents a percent change of 5. The stock price has increased by 5% in this period.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹95.89 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 255,465. The closing price for the stock was 95.89.

