MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 110.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.53 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers, the stock opened at 109.88 and closed at 105.71. The high for the day was 110.99 and the low was 107.82. The market capitalization for the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 109.09 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the day was 84011 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price NSE Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹116.53, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹110.99

The stock price of MOTISONS JEWELLERS is currently 116.53. It has experienced a percent change of 4.99, which amounts to a net change of 5.54.

04 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹116.53, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹110.99

Motisons Jewellers stock currently has a price of 116.53, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 5.54. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹105.71 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 84,011. The closing price for the stock was 105.71.

