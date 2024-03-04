Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went down today, 04 Mar 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 174.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 173.65 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers closed the day with an open price of 176.9 and a close price of 174.75. The high for the day was 176.9, while the low was 170.05. The market capitalization stands at 1709.51 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. On the BSE, the trading volume was 18758 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹174.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Motisons Jewellers had a BSE volume of 18,758 shares with a closing price of 174.75.

