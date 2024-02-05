MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS shines with positive trading

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers saw an open price of ₹189.9 and a close price of ₹187.05. The stock had a high of ₹192.1 and a low of ₹185. The market capitalization for Motisons Jewellers is ₹1838.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.