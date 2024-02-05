Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS shines with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 186.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers saw an open price of 189.9 and a close price of 187.05. The stock had a high of 192.1 and a low of 185. The market capitalization for Motisons Jewellers is 1838.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 246.19 and the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,579 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price update :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹189, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹186.1

The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the stock price is 189. There has been a percent change of 1.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.9.

05 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.9%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD90.02%
1 Year-99999.99%
05 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today :MOTISONS JEWELLERS trading at ₹186.8, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹187.05

Motisons Jewellers stock is currently trading at a price of 186.8. The stock has experienced a small decline in value, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.25. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight decrease in value.

05 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹187.05 on last trading day

On the last day of MOTISONS JEWELLERS BSE, the volume of shares traded was 83,579. The closing price for the day was 187.05.

