MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Today Live Updates : MOTISONS JEWELLERS shines with positive trading

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Motisons Jewellers saw an open price of ₹189.9 and a close price of ₹187.05. The stock had a high of ₹192.1 and a low of ₹185. The market capitalization for Motisons Jewellers is ₹1838.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹246.19 and the 52-week low is ₹87.1. The BSE volume for the stock was 83,579 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock shows that the stock price is ₹189. There has been a percent change of 1.56, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹2.9.
Motisons Jewellers stock is currently trading at a price of ₹186.8. The stock has experienced a small decline in value, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.25. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of MOTISONS JEWELLERS BSE, the volume of shares traded was 83,579. The closing price for the day was ₹187.05.
