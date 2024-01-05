Hello User
MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Live blog for 05 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price went up today, 05 Jan 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 110.99 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.53 per share. Investors should monitor MOTISONS JEWELLERS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Stock Price Today

MOTISONS JEWELLERS Share Price Today : Motisons Jewellers had an open price of 116.53 and a close price of 110.99 on the last day. The stock's high and low for the day were both 116.53. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 110.99, while the 52-week low is 87.1. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 9,289 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST MOTISONS JEWELLERS share price Live :MOTISONS JEWELLERS closed at ₹110.99 on last trading day

On the last day, MOTISONS JEWELLERS had a trading volume of 9289 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock closed at a price of 110.99.

